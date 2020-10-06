UrduPoint.com
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 02:18 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday.

The moderate intensity earthquake jolted the occupied territory.

No casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far.

An official of the MET department said, "The coordinates of the quake are latitude 34.

36 degrees north and longitude 79.46 degrees east. The epicenter was in Ladakh region and its depth was 10 km inside the earth".

Light intensity temblors have been occurring intermittently in territory during the last one month with epicenters in the Ladakh-Tibet region.

Seismologically, Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is located in an earthquake prone region where temblors have wrought devastation in the past.

