5,500 rehabilitation, reconstruction projects completed after earthquake 2005: AJK Prime Minister

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that over 5,500 rehabilitation and reconstruction projects have been completed after devastating earthquake 2005 while 39 billion rupees are required to complete over 2,000 pending projects.

He was talking to media persons after attending the main prayer ceremony in connection with 14th anniversary of earthquake 2005 at Azad Jammu and Kashmir University in the State's metropolis.

Haider said, "We are grateful to world community that wholeheartedly helped the quake victims in rescue, relief, rehabilitation and later in reconstruction phase." While paying rich tribute to the Pakistani nation for extending invaluable support to the quake victims, the Prime Minister said their sacrifices are golden chapter in our history. "We can never forget their sincerity, love and generosity while helping the earthquake affected people of Azad Kashmir", he added.

Raja Farooq Haider said capital of Azad Kashmir, Muzaffarabad had virtually become the global village after the calamity and rescue workers and relief organization all over the world came and helped the victims.

He told that there are some projects pending in the affected areas of earthquake 2005 due to the unavailability of funds.

"We told Federal government that AJK government couldn't complete these projects due to limited budget", he added.

The Prime Minister hoped that government of Pakistan will provide funds for the completion of reconstruction program particularly in education and health sectors.

Referring to the government response in recent Mirpur earthquake, he said that basic infrastructure is mostly devastated in the calamity. "It is our responsibility to follow the building code and all new buildings must be constructed under building code", Haider stressed.

"We have informed the government of Pakistan that government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will work on rehabilitation and reconstruction projects in light of the previous experiences in quake hit areas of Mirpur.

Replying a question, he said that Muzaffarabad Water Supply and Sewerage projects are included in Neelum-Jehlum Project and these would definitely be completed.

The Prime Minister underlined the need to get prepare to face such natural calamities, minimizing the human as well as property losses.

Earlier, Prime Minister Farooq Haider attended the main prayer ceremony as chief guest and laid wreath on the monument of the martyrs.

He also offered fatiha for the martyrs of earthquake 2005 and prayed for their higher ranks in Jannah.