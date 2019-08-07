UrduPoint.com
6 Martyred, 100 Injured In Troops' Firing In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 08:48 PM

At least, six persons were martyred and over 100 injured in firing by Indian troops on protesters as curfew and communication blackout continued on the third consecutive day in Indian occupied Kashmir on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :At least, six persons were martyred and over 100 injured in firing by Indian troops on protesters as curfew and communication blackout continued on the third consecutive day in Indian occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, despite strict curfew and heavy deployment of the troops, people took to the streets in Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla and other parts of the territory to protest against the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A by India.

The troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters killing at least six of them and injuring many others.

Media reports said that, at least, six people with gunshot wounds caused by lethal weapons were brought to a Srinagar hospital on Monday.

The UK-based news agency, Reuters, quoting police confirmed that the Indian forces' personnel fired teargas shells and pellets on protesters in Srinagar. The BBC, citing locals, reported that the Kashmiris were in a state of shock and they were still processing what happened.

Meanwhile, the communication of the entire Kashmiri population with the outside world remains suspended as the Indian government continues to shut television channels and snap telephone and internet links in a bid to prevent protests.

