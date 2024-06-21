6 Police Officials Suspended For Dereliction Of Duties In AJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 10:13 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kamran Ali on Friday suspended six police men of Thothal Police Station, Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for dereliction of duties
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kamran Ali on Friday suspended six police men of Thothal Police Station, Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for dereliction of duties.
According to District Police Office (DPO), The suspended officers are Sub-Inspector Waheed Anjum, Head Constables Tahir Mahmood (Muharrar), Asif Mahmmod, Muhammad Yasir, Ibrar Hussain and Asif Iqbal (Naib Muharrar).
They have been removed from their duties and directed to report to the Police Lines.
According to an investigation by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Khawer Ali Shoukat, the suspended police officers were found guilty of being absent from the police station and not taking immediate action during a scuffle between two rival groups in the premises of the Thothal Police Station.
The incident occurred on June 19, Thursday as a continuation of a reported violent clash between the owners of juice shop and two buyers over the issue of alleged overcharging.
Some people from the rival parties later broke into the reporting room of the police station and got into a scuffle.
The suspended police officers were charged for not taking immediate and strict action against the accused involved in the scuffle in the reporting room of the police station as well as for being absent during the incident.
The Inquiry Officer, Additional SP Khawer Ali Shoukat has recommended the immediate suspension of the aforementioned police officers and a thorough investigation into the incident.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Suspected street criminal arrest by GOR police
Pak-China friendship vital for peace, development of both countries & region: Pr ..
Huge wildfire kills 11 people in southeastern Turkey
Ambassador Amna meets Deputy CEO Luxembourg Space Agency
PPP city pays tribute to Shaheed BB’s democratic struggle
ANP appreciates representation of political parties in CPEC consultative meeting ..
Education, Health to be prioritised in Budget: Bugti
Talal urges coalition partners, opposition to work together for extending maximu ..
ADB, EAD sign agreement worth $250 mln policy-based loan
Nine months after Gaza war, population entirely dispossessed of livelihood mean ..
Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori arranges get together for diplomats
CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture, livesto ..
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK PM reiterates his commitment to establishing strong public-private partnerships7 days ago
-
Making AJK corruption-free, establishing rule of law, supremacy of merit govt's top priorities: AJK ..9 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq vows to use tax money for people's welf ..11 days ago
-
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad Cadet College13 days ago
-
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts predict13 days ago
-
Mirpur AJK goes into grip of severe heat wave13 days ago
-
AJK govt taking important decisions after due consultations with allied partners: PM AJK15 days ago
-
World Environment Day celebrated in AJK16 days ago
-
AJK environment minister seeks collective role of society to successfully meet future challenges17 days ago
-
AJK determined to improve the standard of living of its far-flung remote area population: AJK PM Anw ..17 days ago
-
Preparations begin to celebrate 'World Environmental Day' in AJK18 days ago
-
AJK PM for implementation of ethical code of practice for media22 days ago