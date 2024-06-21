Open Menu

6 Police Officials Suspended For Dereliction Of Duties In AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 10:13 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kamran Ali on Friday suspended six police men of Thothal Police Station, Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for dereliction of duties

According to District Police Office (DPO), The suspended officers are Sub-Inspector Waheed Anjum, Head Constables Tahir Mahmood (Muharrar), Asif Mahmmod, Muhammad Yasir, Ibrar Hussain and Asif Iqbal (Naib Muharrar).

They have been removed from their duties and directed to report to the Police Lines.

According to an investigation by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Khawer Ali Shoukat, the suspended police officers were found guilty of being absent from the police station and not taking immediate action during a scuffle between two rival groups in the premises of the Thothal Police Station.

The incident occurred on June 19, Thursday as a continuation of a reported violent clash between the owners of juice shop and two buyers over the issue of alleged overcharging.

Some people from the rival parties later broke into the reporting room of the police station and got into a scuffle.

The suspended police officers were charged for not taking immediate and strict action against the accused involved in the scuffle in the reporting room of the police station as well as for being absent during the incident.

The Inquiry Officer, Additional SP Khawer Ali Shoukat has recommended the immediate suspension of the aforementioned police officers and a thorough investigation into the incident.

More Stories From Kashmir