60,000 Troops Deployed On Amarnath Yatra Routes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :The occupation authorities have deployed around 60,000 Indian troops on the routes of ongoing Amarnath yatra, which commenced on July 1, an official statement said.

The arrangements made by the Indian authorities for the yatris have exposed the real face of secular India, Kashmir Media Service reported.

While the Muslims in occupied Kashmir were not being allowed to perform their religious obligations, the Indian state leaves no stone unturned to facilitate the Hindu pilgrims during the annual Amarnath yatra that continues for several weeks.

No stone has been left unturned by the Indian Army's 1-Rashtriya Rifles battalion and police to ensure clear and secure passage for yatris, especially through the sensitive Islamabad town.

"Stringent security arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage. A robust security cover has been put in place, which includes satellite and chip-based tracking of vehicles and deployment of forces in various layers," it said.

Special quick reaction teams of the Army and CRPF were securing the highway and closed circuit cameras have been installed along the highway and at sensitive locations along the yatra routes, it added.

