66 percent of AJK deserving people gets financial relief: Dr. Mustafa Bashir Abbasi

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) : Spokesperson of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) government and the State Minister for Population Welfare and Information Technology, Dr. Mustafa Bashir Abbasi on Saturday said that 66 percent of deserving people got payments under country-wide PM's Ehsaas Kafalat Program in AJK.

Briefing newsmen, Dr. Abbasi, disclosed that second phase of the program has also begun in the state with effect from Friday which would be followed by the third phase to be commenced in next couple of days.

The minister told that all recommended precautionary measures were being taken during the distribution as sprays were being done at all centres on daily basis.

He confirmed that two people diagnosed COVID-19 on Saturday belonged to Dudhyal tehsils of Mirpur district.

Replying a question, the spokesman informed that all the suspects including medical staff of the AIMS hospital in Muzaffarabad were tested negative.

He added that two more quarantine centres which included 20 beds in Ghari Dupatta and 17 beds at Pattika have been made functional.

Dr. Mustafa Bashir expressed state government's serious concern over the deteriorating situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir and told that Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has appealed UN and other global bodies to take immediate action for provision of medical facilities in Indian Held Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider also demanded of the UN and other human rights bodies to take serious notice of the Indian unprovoked firing on the civilian population residing along the Line of Control (LOC).

Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Waseem Khan and Deputy Director Information Muhammad Bashir Mirza were also present on this occasion.