UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

66 Percent Of AJK Deserving People Gets Financial Relief: Dr. Mustafa Bashir Abbasi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

66 percent of AJK deserving people gets financial relief: Dr. Mustafa Bashir Abbasi

Spokesperson of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) government and the State Minister for Population Welfare and Information Technology, Dr. Mustafa Bashir Abbasi on Saturday said that 66 percent of deserving people got payments under country-wide PM's Ehsaas Kafalat Program in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) : Spokesperson of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) government and the State Minister for Population Welfare and Information Technology, Dr. Mustafa Bashir Abbasi on Saturday said that 66 percent of deserving people got payments under country-wide PM's Ehsaas Kafalat Program in AJK.

Briefing newsmen, Dr. Abbasi, disclosed that second phase of the program has also begun in the state with effect from Friday which would be followed by the third phase to be commenced in next couple of days.

The minister told that all recommended precautionary measures were being taken during the distribution as sprays were being done at all centres on daily basis.

He confirmed that two people diagnosed COVID-19 on Saturday belonged to Dudhyal tehsils of Mirpur district.

Replying a question, the spokesman informed that all the suspects including medical staff of the AIMS hospital in Muzaffarabad were tested negative.

He added that two more quarantine centres which included 20 beds in Ghari Dupatta and 17 beds at Pattika have been made functional.

Dr. Mustafa Bashir expressed state government's serious concern over the deteriorating situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir and told that Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has appealed UN and other global bodies to take immediate action for provision of medical facilities in Indian Held Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider also demanded of the UN and other human rights bodies to take serious notice of the Indian unprovoked firing on the civilian population residing along the Line of Control (LOC).

Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Waseem Khan and Deputy Director Information Muhammad Bashir Mirza were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

India Firing Prime Minister Technology United Nations Population Welfare Jammu Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government

Recent Stories

PIA to bring Pakistanis stranded in Indonesia back ..

7 minutes ago

Greece Sends 50 Child Refugees to Germany Under Re ..

2 minutes ago

Virus takes cheer out of Zimbabwe independence cel ..

2 minutes ago

Lesotho's under-fire PM deploys army to 'restore o ..

2 minutes ago

Over 2.25 million coronavirus cases registered wor ..

2 minutes ago

KP Govt to keep Torkham border opened on Tuesday, ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.