66pc Payments Made Under Ehsaas Programme In AJK So Far: Dr Bashir

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:25 AM

Azad Jammu Kashmir, Minister on Information Technology Dr Mustafa Bashir Abbasi Friday said 66 percent payments have been made to the deserving families under Ehsaas Programme's first phase across the AJK state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir, Minister on Information Technology Dr Mustafa Bashir Abbasi Friday said 66 percent payments have been made to the deserving families under Ehsaas Programme's first phase across the AJK state.

Briefing media about the disbursement of the compensatory relief among deserving poor, down trodden and under privileged class across the AJK, Dr. Abbasi disclosed that second phase of the programme has also begun in the state from today (Friday) which would be followed by the third in next couple of days.

The minister told that all recommended precautionary measures were being taken during the distribution under said programme. "Sprays were being done at all centers on daily basis", he informed.

He also confirmed the registration of two fresh COVID-19 positive patients belonging to Dudhyal tehsils of Mirpur district.

Replying a question, the spokesman informed that all the suspects including medical staff of the AIMS hospital that interacted with the coronavirus positive patient in Muzaffarabad were tested negative.

He added that two more quarantine centers which included 20 beds in Ghari Dupatta and 17 beds at Pattika have been made functional.

Dr. Mustafa Bashir expressed state government's serious concern over the deteriorating situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir and told that Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has appealed UN and other global bodies to take immediate action for provision of medical facilities in the held valley.

He said Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider also demanded of the UN and other human rights bodies to take serious notice of the Indian unprovoked firing on the civilian population residing along the Line of Control (LOC).

Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Waseem Khan and Deputy Director Information Muhammad Bashir Mirza were also present on the occasion.

