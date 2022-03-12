UrduPoint.com

675 Kashmiri Women Killed This Year, 23,000 Widowed Since 1989: Mushaal

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2022 | 02:35 PM

Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick said some 675 Kashmiri women were killed from January 2021 to till date and around 23,000 had been widowed since 1989 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

Mushaal Mullick, in a message said India was a murderer and a usurper, and the sufferings and miseries of the Kashmiri people would only end when the last Indian soldier left the IIOJK.

India, she added, had been trampling every right of the Kashmiris since illegally and forcibly occupying the Jammu & Kashmir.

She said the�Kashmiri�people, who had rejected revocation of articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution, were forced to live in a situation where they even could not breathe freely.

The Modi regime had imposed countless sanctions and restrictions in the valley under the draconian Public Safety Act, she added.

