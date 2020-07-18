7 more Kashmir youth martyred in last two days by Indian troops

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, Saturday, raising the number of the youth martyred in the territory to seven since Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, Saturday, raising the number of the youth martyred in the territory to seven since Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation in Amshipora of Shopian district.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

Earlier, the troops martyred three youth during a similar operation in Nagnad Chimmer area of Kulgam district, yesterday. One more youth was killed by the troops during a military operation in Keran area of Kupwara district on Thursday.