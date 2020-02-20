UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

70 Kashmiris Martyred During 200 Days Of Military Siege In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:19 PM

70 Kashmiris martyred during 200 days of military siege in IOK

At least 70 Kashmiris including two women and four young boys were martyred by Indian troops during the last 200 days of military siege in the territory in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :At least 70 Kashmiris including two women and four young boys were martyred by Indian troops during the last 200 days of military siege in the territory in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to the data issued by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, of those martyred, 11 were killed in fake encounters or custody. At least 942 Kashmiris were critically injured due to the use firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory since August 5, 2019 till date, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, High Court Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Aiyaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, Qazi Yasir Ahmad, Advocate Zahid Ali, Maulana Mushtaq Veeri, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and High Court Bar Association General Secretary Muhammad Ashraf Butt are under illegal detention in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India.

The Indian authorities also recently booked Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Dr Shah Faisal and several other political leaders under black law, Public Safety Act, in occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir Civil Society and pro-freedom organizations while expressing serious concern over continued illegal detention and deteriorating health of the political detainees have appealed to the international community and world human rights bodies to play role in the early release of all Kashmiri political detainees.

Meanwhile, daily life remains badly affected and economy adversely hurt in occupied Kashmir due to continued military siege, harassment, cordon and search operations and internet gag imposed by the Indian authorities in the territory.

Related Topics

India Injured Firing Occupied Kashmir Internet World Police Omar Abdullah Civil Society Young Shah Faisal August Women 2019 Media Mufti All Court

Recent Stories

Rupee gains 03 paisas against dollar in interbank ..

5 minutes ago

Privatization committee approves changes in PC ord ..

5 minutes ago

Outcome Pakistan Cricket Boards cricket committee

5 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank&#039;s foreign currency balances ..

21 minutes ago

Govt deliberates on four new names for AGP

27 minutes ago

Seven students injured in roof collapse incident

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.