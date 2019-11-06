73rd Jammu Martyrs Day Commemorated to paid tributes to over 700,000 martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Glorious tributes were paid to over 700,000 martyrs of Jammu through the commemoration of the human history's bleakest day in the region

The Jammu Martyrs Day commemorated at both sides of the line of control in the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir state and the rest of the world over today to remember the supreme sacrifices of lives given by the Muslim residents of Jammu city and other parts of this region.

Over 2.50 lakh Muslim residents of Jammu city and adjoining areas including men, women, children and elderly Muslims were martyred on the single day of 6th of November 1947 by the despotic dogra forces led by hindu fanatics / gangsters backed by the occupying Indian military soldiers and under a pre-planned conspiracy while they were moving for migrating to the newly-borne beloved Pakistan.

Like all previous years the Jammu martyrs day was commemorated with the renewal of the pledge to continue mission of Kashmiri martyrs to bring the Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end. Jammu Kashmir people by observing the day would renew the resolve this year too to continue the ongoing struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches till the achievement of the last victory coupled with the heartfelt aspirations for the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute through a tripartite composite dialogue between Pakistan, India and people of Jammu & Kashmir.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir special ceremonies including seminars and symposiums were held in all small and major towns of all ten districts of AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Havaili, Hattiyan and Neelam valley as well as in various parts of Pakistan � dwelled with Jammu Kashmir refugees, to pay glorious tributes to the Jammu martyrs, gunned down by the armed Hindu fanatics including Indian occupying and dogra military hooligans, this day (November 6) 72 years ago in 1947.

In Mirpur three separate ceremonies were held to pay rich tributes to the martyrs of Jammu under the auspices of various social, political, religious and human rights organizations to pay rich tributes to the Jammu martyrs.

In the capital town of Muzaffarabad,leading personalities from various parts of the country including AJK would address to pay rich tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives this day 72 years ago.

Sharing the bleak stories about the pre-planned genocide of the innocent muslim population of Jammu city and its other adjoining towns by the tyrannical India-backed dogra forces and the hardliner / fanatic hindus and Sikhs, speakers vowed to continue the mission of the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir till Kashmir Freedom movement reaches to its logical end through free and fair plebiscite in line with the United Nations resolutions, pledged by the international community.

Paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir, speakers said that the best way to pay tributes to the martyrs would be to follow their foot steps with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for achievement of the birth right of self determination for reaching to the Kashmiris ultimate destination of Pakistan for which the people of Jammu & Kashmir starting giving the supreme sacrifices of their lives.

Speakers recalled that the people of Jammu & Kashmir had decided with firm stand to attach their destiny with Pakistan even before the emergence of the country through unanimously approving July 19,1947 historical resolution of accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in Srinagar.

Seeking complete unity and solidarity among all the political parties of Azad Jammu & Kashmir on one point agenda of the freedom of Jammu & Kashmir and the settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, speakers underlined that the people of Jammu & Kashmir can perform an affective and result-oriented role for the settlement of the much-delayed Kashmir issue and they should be granted an opportunity to perform the national responsibility to this direction.

Speakers called upon the international community to sincerely move for performing due global obligations to ensure the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue which involves the right to self determination of about 20 million people of Jammu & Kashmir.

They urged upon the international community to perform their due obligations for ensuring early peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute for everlasting peace in the world in general and South Asia in particular.

The participants offered fateha for raising the status of the departed souls of the martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir and the early success of the freedom struggle of Jammu and Kashmir for the freedom of motherland from the Indian subjugation.

Earlier, the day dawned with special prayers at Fajr time in all the prominent mosques for the early liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian yoke through success of Kashmir freedom movement, progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Fateh Khawani was offered at various places for the rest of the departed souls of Jammu and Kashmir martyrs under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations.