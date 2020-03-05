UrduPoint.com
74 Martyred, 943 Injured During 7-month Siege In IOK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:38 AM

74 martyred, 943 injured during 7-month siege in IOK

Indian troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir have martyred 74 Kashmiris including 3 women and 4 young boys during the ongoing 7-month long siege and lock down in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Indian troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir have martyred 74 Kashmiris including 3 women and 4 young boys during the ongoing 7-month long siege and lock down in the territory.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, on the completion of seven months of unrelenting military lock down, today, of those martyred 7 youth were killed in fake encounters or custody.

India had revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir on 5th August, last year, and put the territory under military siege.

The report said that during the period, at least 943 people were critically injured due to firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory.

It said that thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists, politicians and civil society members including APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Ghulam Muhammad Hubbi, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Zafar Akbar Butt, High Court Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom, Bar General Secretary, Muhammad Ashraf Butt, and human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, continued to remain under house arrest or in jails.

The report said that Indian troops molested 49 women after barging into the residential houses during the period. The occupation authorities also did not allow people to offer Juma prayers for 19 consecutive weeks at historical Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after 5th August, it said.

The report said that the increasing cordon and search operations had also added to the miseries of the already suffering people of the occupied territory.

