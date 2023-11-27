8 under-construction WAPDA projects completed

As a result of the completion of eight under-construction water and hydropower projects of WAPDA, the carry-over water capacity in the country will increase from 30 days to 45 days with an addition of 9.7 MAF water storage, while hydel power generation of WAPDA will also be doubled to more than 18,000 MW with an increase of 9,043 MW, it was officially said

MANGLA ( Mirpur AJK) (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Nov, 2023) As a result of the completion of eight under-construction water and hydropower projects of WAPDA, the carry-over water capacity in the country will increase from 30 days to 45 days with an addition of 9.7 MAF water storage, while hydel power generation of WAPDA will also be doubled to more than 18,000 MW with an increase of 9,043 MW, it was officially said.

This was briefed to a delegation of PAF Air War College Karachi during their visit to WAPDA House on Monday, media wing of WAPDA said in a statement released on Monday.

Headed by Air Commodore Raja Imran Asghar, Deputy President of the College, the delegation was comprised of Pakistani and allied officers from Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Zimbabwe, the press statement said.

Secretary WAPDA Fakharuzzaman Ali Cheema welcomed the guests while Advisor (Hydrology and Water Management) Shahid Hamid briefed the delegation about role, functions and development plans of WAPDA, threats and opportunities of the climate change and water security challenges faced by Pakistan. Member (Power) WAPDA Jamil Akhtar, GMs and other senior officers also attended the briefing.

The delegation was briefed that WAPDA is executing biggest-ever portfolio of development projects in water and hydropower sectors scheduled to be completed from 2024 to 2029 in a phased manner for water, food and energy security of Pakistan.

These projects include Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu (Stage-I), Kurram Tangi Dam (Stage-I), Nai Gaj Dam, Kachhi Canal Extension, Tarbela 5th Extension Project and Greater Karachi Bul Water Supply Scheme (K-IV).

Highlighting water and hydropower scenario in Pakistan, the delegation was apprised that per capita water availability in the country has declined from 5650 cubic meter in 1951 to an alarming level of 908 cubic meter per annum, pushing us to the stage of water-scarce country. Pakistan can store only 10 percent of its annual river flows against the world average of 40 percent. However, completion of under-construction WAPDA projects would help improve the water and hydel power situation in Pakistan.

Following the briefing, there was an intensive interactive session about overall water and hydropower scenario in the country.

PAF delegation head appreciated WAPDA’s role for water, food and energy security of the country. He also thanked WAPDA for arranging such a useful briefing.

Later, PAF Air War College delegation head and WAPDA Member Power exchanged souvenirs as memento to the visit.