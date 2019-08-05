UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8,000 More Indian Troops Airlifted To IOK

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:59 PM

8,000 more Indian troops airlifted to IOK

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, at least 8,000 more Indian paramilitary troops have been airlifted from different parts of India, today, after India announced to scrap Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, at least 8,000 more Indian paramilitary troops have been airlifted from different parts of India, today, after India announced to scrap Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The C-17 transport planes of the Indian Air Force are bringing the troops to Srinagar, which are in addition to the 38,000 troops brought into the territory over the last week, Kashmir Media Service reported on Monday.

The heavy deployment of troops is being made in the name of strengthening security.

Article 370 gives Jammu and Kashmir its own constitution and decision-making rights.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Jammu Srinagar Media From

Recent Stories

Dacoits shot at, injure man in Sialkot

31 seconds ago

Pakistan might approach President Trump on India's ..

33 seconds ago

School children express solidarity with Kashmiris

35 seconds ago

Steps underway to make Islamia University modern: ..

37 seconds ago

OIC Welcomes Constitutional Declaration Signed in ..

24 minutes ago

Visit of Honourable Minister IPC/ Sports, Dr. Fehm ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.