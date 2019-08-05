8,000 More Indian Troops Airlifted To IOK
Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:59 PM
In Indian Occupied Kashmir, at least 8,000 more Indian paramilitary troops have been airlifted from different parts of India, today, after India announced to scrap Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir
The C-17 transport planes of the Indian Air Force are bringing the troops to Srinagar, which are in addition to the 38,000 troops brought into the territory over the last week, Kashmir Media Service reported on Monday.
The heavy deployment of troops is being made in the name of strengthening security.
Article 370 gives Jammu and Kashmir its own constitution and decision-making rights.