93 martyred, 963 injured during 250 days of siege in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Indian troops have martyred 93 Kashmiris including 3 women during the ongoing 8-month long siege and lockdown in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the completion of 250 days of unrelenting military siege and lockdown, today, since India had revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir on 5th August, last year.

It said that at least 963 people were critically injured due to use of brute forces, firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory.

The report said that thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists, politicians and civil society members continued to remain under house arrest or confining in jails.

It said that the increasing cordon and search operations had also added to the miseries of the already suffering people of the occupied territory.