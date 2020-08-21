(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 95,655 Kashmiri's since January 1989 till date, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, on Friday said that these killings rendered 22,918 women widowed and 107,798 children orphaned. It said that the troops arrested 160,681 people during the period.

The report added that thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders, political activists, human rights defenders, journalists and traders continue to remain detained in various jails of IIOJK and India.

It pointed out that the troops molested 11,214 women and destroyed 110,345 houses and other structures during the last 31 years.

It said hundreds of Kashmiris have lost their eyesight in one or both eyes due to the pellet guns used by Indian troops against peaceful protesters in the occupied territory.

The report maintained that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are the worst victims of Indian state terrorism and the miseries of the Kashmiris have increased manifold after 5th August, 2019, when Narendra Modi-led fascist government in New Delhi revoked the special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and imposed military siege in the territory.

"New Delhi's claim to be the largest democracy of the world stands exposed in IIOJK.

India is hell bent upon changing the Muslim identity of IIOJK by settling Indian Hindus in large numbers in the territory," it added.

The report pointed out that the worst kind of Indian brutalities have failed to suppress the Kashmiris' resolve for securing their right to self-determination and they are committed to carry on their struggle till complete success.

The report added that it is high time for the international community to pay attention to the sufferings of IIOJK people and play role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations to mitigate their sufferings.