95,686 Kashmiri Killed, 7,147 In Custody By Indian Army From 1989 To September, 2020: IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:53 PM

Indian army is hypocritically trying to hide its cruel face behind the facade of so-called goodwill operations in the territory, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Indian army is hypocritically trying to hide its cruel face behind the facade of so-called goodwill operations in the territory, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, cited day-to-day killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in the garb of cordon and search operations to take the lid off its so-called humanitarian operations like Sadbhavana (Goodwill) in the territory.

It said that the killing of 95,686 including 7,147 in custody from January 1, 1989 to September 30, 2020 speaks volumes about the 'Goodwill gesture' of the brutal Indian forces towards the Kashmiri people.

The report also mentioned the destruction of 110,367 civilian properties including houses and structures and gang-rape/molestation of 11,219 of women by the troop during the period to expose the reality of Indian Army's Sadbhavana like operations.

It said that the burial of martyred youth in military-run graveyards without funeral prayers on the pretext of COVID-19 pandemic is another example of Indian Army's way of treating Kashmiri people.

"Army is deliberately refusing people to handover bodies of their martyrs as huge funerals remain an embarrassment to India in IIOJK," the report said and added that martyr's funerals work as a motivational force for the Kashmiri youth to join ranks and files of freedom movement. "People throng martyrs' houses to show their love for them and jostle to touch their faces and feet, as if to be blessed," it further said.

The report quoting local people said that Indian Army was showing double standards by refusing funerals to martyrs but dispose-off their own soldiers crowdedly with full protocol mocking the self-imposed COVID rules for the Kashmiri martyrs.

