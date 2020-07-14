UrduPoint.com
A Local Court Rejects Bail Application Of Ailing Martyr's Mother In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:51 PM

A local court rejects bail application of ailing martyr's mother in IOK

A local court has rejected bail plea of a 57-year-old woman illegally detained under the draconian law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :A local court has rejected bail plea of a 57-year-old woman illegally detained under the draconian law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Naseema Bano, mother of a martyred youth in Kulgam district was detained by a joint team of Indian army and police during a house raid in last week of June. She was booked on the charge of posing with a gun with her slain son, Tauseef Sheikh and was martyred by Indian troops in Shopian in May 2018.

The Indian authorities have framed false cases against Naseema Bano. Early, this month she had to be shifted to GMC Islamabad hospital after her health condition deteriorated.

Her blood-sugar level had also drastically gone up. Naseema later moved a bail application before a special judge, designated court in Islamabad under NIA Act through one of her sons on health grounds.

Her son stated that her mother had been falsely implicated. However, the special judge, after hearing the arguments of both prosecution and counselors rejected the bail. The counsels of the detained woman argued that her detention was unjustified.

"Her health condition had deteriorated and she had to be shifted to hospital. So, if her detention is pro-longed she won't be able to take care of health," her counsels argued.

The prosecution, however, vehemently opposed the bail.

