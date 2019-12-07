UrduPoint.com
A Mentally-challenged Man Critically Injured By Indian Troops In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 01:44 PM

A mentally-challenged man critically injured by Indian troops in IOK

A mentally-challenged man was critically injured after he was fired upon by Indian troops in Pulwama district, in Indian occupied Kashmir on Saturday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :A mentally-challenged man was critically injured after he was fired upon by Indian troops in Pulwama district, in Indian occupied Kashmir on Saturday.

The injured man was identified as 40-year-old Bashir Ahmed Ganai, a resident of Frisal Yaripoa area of neighboring in Kulgam district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The police said that the incident happened when Ganai was roaming in the area and came close to the wall of the high-security zone at the Awantipora Air Force Station.

"Despite repeated warnings by the BSF men guarding the station, he did not stop. The sentry fired towards him below the waist and he was wounded," SP, Pulwama, Chandan Kohli said.

"Our teams soon rushed to the spot and the injured was shifted to hospital," he said.

