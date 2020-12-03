A woman molested by Indian trooper in Baramulla district: IIOJK

An Indian trooper molested a woman in Baramulla district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :An Indian trooper molested a woman in Baramulla district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service a 36-year-old woman was molested by the Hawaldar in the Indian Army in Uri area of the district.

A senior police official said that an army soldier belonging to 173 TA of Engineering Section, identified as Hawaldar Parvaiz Hussain, was arrested after allegations of molestation leveled against him by a local woman on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against the involved soldier and further investigations are underway, the official added.