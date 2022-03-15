AAC remembers G M Butt, seeks release of Mirwaiz

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Awami Action Committee (AAC) has paid rich tributes to the late Haji Ghulam Muhammad Butt, former General Secretary of the organization, on his 12th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Awami Action Committee (AAC) has paid rich tributes to the late Haji Ghulam Muhammad Butt, former General Secretary of the organization, on his 12th death anniversary.

The AAC, on behalf of the organisation and its illegally detained Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, paid homage to Haji Ghulam Muhammad Butt for his lifelong political services, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Haji Ghulam Muhammad Butt had dedicated his entire life to a great cause under the enthusiastic leadership of the AAC founder Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and then after his martyrdom under the unblemished leadership of the present head, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the statement said.

The deceased for a long time actively participated in the political, social and religious activities of the Awami Action Committee, the organisation said.

What distinguished the late leader from others was his unwavering commitment to the movement and organisation on which he remained steadfast, the AAC said.

The AAC also called for the immediate and unconditional release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, saying his continued detention was a serious violation of human rights and the ban on his peaceful activities was unjustified. It also called for the release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in jails for years in jails of India and the territory.