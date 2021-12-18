Abbas remembered on his 54th death Anniversary in AJK: Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that Kashmiris have offered tremendous sacrifices in love of Pakistan and this process was still going on with full zeal and fervor.

He said the illegal and immoral actions of the Indian Prime Minister Modi in IIOJK have jeopardized the peace the world over in general and entire South Aian region in particular.

The Prime Minister was addressing a function on the occasion of 54th anniversary of Quaid-e-Millat Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas at his mausoleum at Faizabad on Saturday.

The AJK Prime Minister said that Raees-ul-Ahrar Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas possessed an all-round personality whose honesty and patriotism were unparalleled.

He said that these were the attributes on which Hazrat Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared him his successor in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister announced on this occasion that the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Millat Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas will be made and a magnificent library will be set up in the new building.

The Prime Minister said Chaudhary Ghulam Abbas had played a significant role for the Liberation of occupied Kashmir from the base camp and his role in the Kashmir freedom movement will be remembered for a long time .

He said"The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is a benefactor of Kashmiri people and has been projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level." The Prime Minister also paid rich tributes to Syed Ali Gillani for his leading role for the liberation of occupied Kashmir despite Indian forces repressions.

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir said"Kashmiri will not be subjugated by the repressions of the brute Indian forces who have been fighting against 900,000 Indian Army and 40,000 RSS goons.

" He said"The government of Azad Kashmir is also taking concrete steps to highlight the issue of Kashmir over the globe and to expose the Indian forces' atrocities." The Prime Minister appreciated the role of Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi for highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level and stressed the need to activate the role of the United Nations in resolving the Kashmir issue. He said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has effectively projected the Kashmir issue and represented the Kashmiri people at every forum. Paying homage to Quaid-e-Millat the education Minister Deewan Ali Chughtai said that the sacrifices being offered by the people of Occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination would not go in vain.

He said the best way to pay homage to Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas was to adopt his ideas as he did not abandon his principles even in the most difficult of circumstances.

The President of Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Kashmir Ch.Muhammad Yasain speaking on the occasion said that Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas was a proponent of two national ideologies who are considered as close associates of the founder of Pakistan Hazrat Quaid-e-Azam and added that the Muslim Conference could not be separated from the politics of Kashmir.

The former Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, AJK Minister for Education Schools Dewan Ali Chughtai, President PPP Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, President Muslim Conference Mirza Shafiq Jral, Raja Yasin Khan, Ms. Mehr UN Nisa, Ms. Shama Malik, Abdul Hameed Lone, Rafiq Dar besides political, social and freedom personalities were also present on this occasion.