Abdul Hameed Lone Condemns India For Martyring 308 Innocent Kashmiris During Last 18-month

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:36 PM

Senior Leader, All Parties Huriyyat Conference( APHC), Abdul Hameed Lone on Tuesday strongly condemned India for martyring 308 innocent Kashmiris during 18 months siege in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service revealed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Leader, All Parties Huriyyat Conference( APHC), Abdul Hameed Lone on Tuesday strongly condemned India for martyring 308 innocent Kashmiris during 18 months siege in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service revealed.

He added that most of the victims were killed by the troops in fake encounters or in custody.

Abdul Hameed said that unrelenting military siege was imposed in IIOJK by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 05, 2019, continues to take a heavy toll on daily life of the Kashmiri people in the territory.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the completion of 18 months to the military siege, today, revealed that the Indian troops martyred 308 Kashmiris including 7 women during the period.

The report maintained that at least 1,701 people were critically injured due to the use of brute force, bullets, pellets and teargas shelling by the Indian troops on peaceful demonstrators in the territory.

The troops also damaged over 993 houses and structures and molested or disgraced 103 women and arrested 14,489 people during the period.

Youth are picked up from their homes during so-called cordon and search operations and are eliminated after being labeled as mujahideen or over-ground workers. The killing by the troops during the past 18 months rendered 16 women widowed and 38 children orphaned.

During the last month of January, the troops martyred three Kashmiri youth including a B. Tech Degree holder in a fake encounter.

Talking to APP here on Monday Hameed Lone has said that during the period, at least 16 people were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets and teargas shells by the troops and police personnel. As many as 46 people were arrested and two residential houses were damaged during two hundred eighty one 289 cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory in the month.

