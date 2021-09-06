UrduPoint.com

Abdul Hayee Pays Rich Tribute To Hurriat Leader Syed Ali Geelani

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:13 PM

Abdul Hayee pays rich tribute to Hurriat leader Syed Ali Geelani

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Abdul Hai Dasti has expressed sorrow over the demise of Syed Ali Gilani, a senior leader of Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir, saying that he was a fearless leader of Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir

Muzaffargarh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Abdul Hai Dasti has expressed sorrow over the demise of Syed Ali Gilani, a senior leader of Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir, saying that he was a fearless leader of Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir.

He expressed these views while talking to the media. He strongly condemned forcibly snatching the body of Syed Ali Gilani from his family and burying it in the dark of night and not allowing Kashmiris to attend the funeral .

He also said that Kashmiri freedom fighters were not going to be intimidated and frightened by these high-handed tactics of India, his freedom movement was even stronger than before he added.

He vowed, "We will stay with the Kashmiri brothers and the day is not far when the independence movement in occupied Kashmir will be successful and the sun of independence will rise there, he demanded the United Nations and the United Nations to take notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

