Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Tehreek e Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) Chairman Abdullah Hamid Gul and Kashmir Youth Alliance are going to hoist the world's tallest Kashmir Flag of 5 kilometers length at D-Chowk

The flag would be raised at "Kashmir Million March" on October 20 which would be extended from D-Chowk to Katechri Metro Bus station, a press release said.

The flag would be raised at "Kashmir Million March" on October 20 which would be extended from D-Chowk to Katechri Metro Bus station, a press release said.

An emergency meeting was held in connection with the Kashmir Million March to be led by Muhammad Abdullah Hamid Gul, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Council which was being organized in solidarity with Kashmiri brethren under Indian siege for the last 71 days. The children were barred from going to school and ailing people were not allowed to be taken to hospitals where human rights advocates were silent on the Kashmir issue.

The million march was aimed to highlight the human rights violations and humanitarian crisis in the occupied valley.

The march was going to be attended by Kashmir Youth Alliance, Civil Society, various religious, political leaders and large number of students.

The rally would commence from Centaurus Mall and culminate at D-Chowk where TJP Chair Muhammad Abdullah Gul and the Kashmiri Hurriyat Leadership would raise the five-kilometer Kashmir flag. TJP Chairman Mohammad Abdullah Gul will address rally alongwith Dr Mujahid President Kashmir Youth Alliance, Arsalan Sadiq and others.

The rally will have five different stages for the leaders participating in the March including the first stage for women, the second for the Chamber of Commerce and Industry leaders and Labor Union representatives.

However, the third stage will be for the Kashmir Youth Alliance and TJP leaders, the fourth stage will be leaders of various political and religious organizations. The fifth and last podium would have teachers and students of different universities and colleges.

People from all over Pakistan are going to participate in the Kashmir Million March whereas media representatives, businessmen, student organizations, religious and political leaders will also be participating.

