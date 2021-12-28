Abdullah, Mehbooba lambaste IIOJK Real Estate Summit

Even as New Delhi's-sponsored Real Estate Summit, held in turbulent IIOJK under the shadows of the Indian occupational guns, former "Chief Ministers" of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir *IIOJK) Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti cast aspersions over the nefarious intentions of the Indian government, says a report reaching here Tuesday night from across the Line of Control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) : Even as New Delhi's-sponsored Real Estate Summit, held in turbulent IIOJK under the shadows of the Indian occupational guns, former "Chief Ministers" of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir *IIOJK) Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti cast aspersions over the nefarious intentions of the Indian government, says a report reaching here Tuesday night from across the Line of Control.

Taking to the social media on Monday, the NC vice-president Omer Abdullah claimed that the identity of the people of the Jammu & Kashmir State itself was up for sale.

On similar lines, PDP Supremo and a former ''chief minister" of the IIOJK Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the sole motive of the revocation of the J&K's special status was to change the demography of the internationally-acknowledged disputed State, the report added.