UrduPoint.com

Abdullah, Mehbooba Lambaste IIOJK Real Estate Summit

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 10:21 PM

Abdullah, Mehbooba lambaste IIOJK Real Estate Summit

Even as New Delhi's-sponsored Real Estate Summit, held in turbulent IIOJK under the shadows of the Indian occupational guns, former "Chief Ministers" of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir *IIOJK) Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti cast aspersions over the nefarious intentions of the Indian government, says a report reaching here Tuesday night from across the Line of Control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) : Even as New Delhi's-sponsored Real Estate Summit, held in turbulent IIOJK under the shadows of the Indian occupational guns, former "Chief Ministers" of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir *IIOJK) Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti cast aspersions over the nefarious intentions of the Indian government, says a report reaching here Tuesday night from across the Line of Control.

Taking to the social media on Monday, the NC vice-president Omer Abdullah claimed that the identity of the people of the Jammu & Kashmir State itself was up for sale.

On similar lines, PDP Supremo and a former ''chief minister" of the IIOJK Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the sole motive of the revocation of the J&K's special status was to change the demography of the internationally-acknowledged disputed State, the report added.

Related Topics

India Omar Abdullah Social Media Sale Jammu New Delhi Mufti From Government

Recent Stories

Belarus Should Not Be Denied UN Security Council M ..

Belarus Should Not Be Denied UN Security Council Membership - Russian Envoy

16 seconds ago
 PNS Policy considers citizen, economic security: C ..

PNS Policy considers citizen, economic security: Chinese Scholar

17 seconds ago
 Russia Wants Serious Security Guarantees From Talk ..

Russia Wants Serious Security Guarantees From Talks With US, NATO - Deputy UN En ..

19 seconds ago
 Strike hits DR Congo over Rwandan police accord

Strike hits DR Congo over Rwandan police accord

20 seconds ago
 Benfica part company with coach Jorge Jesus

Benfica part company with coach Jorge Jesus

22 seconds ago
 Poland's Tusk calls spyware use 'crisis for democr ..

Poland's Tusk calls spyware use 'crisis for democracy'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.