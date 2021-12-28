Abdullah, Mehbooba Lambaste IIOJK Real Estate Summit
Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 10:21 PM
MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) : Even as New Delhi's-sponsored Real Estate Summit, held in turbulent IIOJK under the shadows of the Indian occupational guns, former "Chief Ministers" of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir *IIOJK) Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti cast aspersions over the nefarious intentions of the Indian government, says a report reaching here Tuesday night from across the Line of Control.
Taking to the social media on Monday, the NC vice-president Omer Abdullah claimed that the identity of the people of the Jammu & Kashmir State itself was up for sale.
On similar lines, PDP Supremo and a former ''chief minister" of the IIOJK Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the sole motive of the revocation of the J&K's special status was to change the demography of the internationally-acknowledged disputed State, the report added.