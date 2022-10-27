UrduPoint.com

Academia Says IIOJK Already Endorsed As International Issue By Impact Hallmarks

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Academia says IIOJK already endorsed as international issue by Impact Hallmarks

The Asia & Oceania Post-Doctoral Academia (AOPDA) said on Thursday that illegal occupation of the State of Jammu and Kashmir by India 74 years ago was not only a regional but an international issue, and the people of 190 countries had endorsed the fact by a Britain-based international organisation, the Impact Hallmarks last year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Asia & Oceania Post-Doctoral Academia (AOPDA) said on Thursday that illegal occupation of the State of Jammu and Kashmir by India 74 years ago was not only a regional but an international issue, and the people of 190 countries had endorsed the fact by a Britain-based international organisation, the Impact Hallmarks last year.

The 27th of October is observed the world over as 'Black Day' as India had forcibly taken control of the State of Jammu and Kashmir on this day 74 years ago, without any legal justification.

In a press release, issued on the Kashmir Black Day, a spokesman for AOPDA said the people of over 190 countries across the globe had unanimously declared the inhuman blockade and restrictions imposed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) "the most escalated and prolonged lockdown" in two decades.

The Impact Hallmarks had announced its verdict on January 28, 2021, under the banner "The Unanimous Accords of Decadal & Bi-decadal Titles".

The unanimously approved declaration read: "The forced lockdown, imposed by the armed forces in IIOJK, has been titled as the most escalated and prolonged lockdown during the entire course of two decades (Bi-Decadal 2000-2020)." The spokesman said that the inhuman and barbaric 2019-2021 lockdown was imposed throughout IIOJK, following the revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian constitution and subsequent introduction of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

According to the press release, the lockdown had started on Aug 5, 2019, after which no foreign journalist was allowed by the Indian government to report from the occupied valley. Hundreds of Kashmiri young men were killed, houses were burnt, and women were abducted during the prolonged lockdown.

According to the preamble note on the international organisation's website, a selection team of 132 nonaligned neutral assessors including 75 self-determining nonpartisan researchers and peripheral observers laid, retained and furnished the criterions of shortlisting, and helped reached final decisions purely on merit.

The spokesman said that the unanimous verdict given by over 190 countries of the world was, in fact, validation of Pakistan's stance that India had been committing all types of atrocities against the people of held valley. He said a communication for unanimously declaring the restrictions in the IIOJK as the longest lockdown of the two decades was sent to the Impact Hallmarks by Prof Dr Aurangzeb Hafi of Pakistan.

The international organisation, after verifying all facts from the independent sources, presented the communication before the world nations, which passed the titles unanimously.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Young Jammu January October Women 2019 All From Government Asia Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

China to Support Russia in Overcoming Difficulties ..

China to Support Russia in Overcoming Difficulties - Foreign Minister Wang

1 minute ago
 Elements maligning institutions not sincere with n ..

Elements maligning institutions not sincere with nation: Former senator

1 minute ago
 FC holds free medical camp in Muslim Bagh

FC holds free medical camp in Muslim Bagh

1 minute ago
 Collective efforts needed for strengthening democr ..

Collective efforts needed for strengthening democratic system: Qamar Zaman Kaira ..

1 minute ago
 Cotton factory, shops gutted

Cotton factory, shops gutted

16 minutes ago
 Female students of Hunza, Nager and Ghizer to avai ..

Female students of Hunza, Nager and Ghizer to avail facility of free ride in PIN ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.