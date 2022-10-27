Academia says IIOJK already endorsed as international issue by Impact Hallmarks

The Asia & Oceania Post-Doctoral Academia (AOPDA) said on Thursday that illegal occupation of the State of Jammu and Kashmir by India 74 years ago was not only a regional but an international issue, and the people of 190 countries had endorsed the fact by a Britain-based international organisation, the Impact Hallmarks last year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Asia & Oceania Post-Doctoral Academia (AOPDA) said on Thursday that illegal occupation of the State of Jammu and Kashmir by India 74 years ago was not only a regional but an international issue, and the people of 190 countries had endorsed the fact by a Britain-based international organisation, the Impact Hallmarks last year.

The 27th of October is observed the world over as 'Black Day' as India had forcibly taken control of the State of Jammu and Kashmir on this day 74 years ago, without any legal justification.

In a press release, issued on the Kashmir Black Day, a spokesman for AOPDA said the people of over 190 countries across the globe had unanimously declared the inhuman blockade and restrictions imposed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) "the most escalated and prolonged lockdown" in two decades.

The Impact Hallmarks had announced its verdict on January 28, 2021, under the banner "The Unanimous Accords of Decadal & Bi-decadal Titles".

The unanimously approved declaration read: "The forced lockdown, imposed by the armed forces in IIOJK, has been titled as the most escalated and prolonged lockdown during the entire course of two decades (Bi-Decadal 2000-2020)." The spokesman said that the inhuman and barbaric 2019-2021 lockdown was imposed throughout IIOJK, following the revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian constitution and subsequent introduction of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

According to the press release, the lockdown had started on Aug 5, 2019, after which no foreign journalist was allowed by the Indian government to report from the occupied valley. Hundreds of Kashmiri young men were killed, houses were burnt, and women were abducted during the prolonged lockdown.

According to the preamble note on the international organisation's website, a selection team of 132 nonaligned neutral assessors including 75 self-determining nonpartisan researchers and peripheral observers laid, retained and furnished the criterions of shortlisting, and helped reached final decisions purely on merit.

The spokesman said that the unanimous verdict given by over 190 countries of the world was, in fact, validation of Pakistan's stance that India had been committing all types of atrocities against the people of held valley. He said a communication for unanimously declaring the restrictions in the IIOJK as the longest lockdown of the two decades was sent to the Impact Hallmarks by Prof Dr Aurangzeb Hafi of Pakistan.

The international organisation, after verifying all facts from the independent sources, presented the communication before the world nations, which passed the titles unanimously.