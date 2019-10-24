Activists concerned over HR violations as IOK lockdown enters 81st day

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Human Rights (HR) activists and experts on Thursday expressed deep concern over the continuing human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), which is under the Indian army siege for the 81st consecutive day.

Human Rights activist Tahira Habeeb, while talking to APP, said that restrictions in held Valley had been affecting life badly. The ban on media, internet and social media accounts could not suppress the plight of Kashmiris, she said.

She urged the world community to help open the supply of food, medicines and trade activity, which had been suspended since Aug 5 Indian lockdown in the Valley.

Noted Lawyer and human rights activist Rana Muhammad Irfan said that Indian forces' violent actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir could never succeed in repressing the just struggle of people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

While condemning Indian atrocities in the IOK, he said that entire Pakistani nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with the oppressed Kashmiris and ready to answer any Indian aggression in a befitting manner.

Provincial Labour & Human Resource ministry official sources said that 'Hitler' Modi had stifled the breathing of innocent Kashmiris for the last 81 days.

They said that the comity of nations should play its role for solving the Kashmir issue.