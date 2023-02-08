UrduPoint.com

Adviser To Ex-Prime Minister Of AJK, Hameed Shaheen Alvi Prayer Appeal For Turkiye, Syria Earthquake Martyrs

Published February 08, 2023

Adviser to Ex-Prime Minister of AJK, Hameed Shaheen Alvi prayer appeal for Turkiye, Syria earthquake martyrs

Adviser to Ex-Prime Minister of AJK, Hameed Shaheen Alvi has appealed to the people of Pakistan and of OIC countries to offer Fateha prayer in mosques on February 10, for those martyred in the devastating earthquake at Turkiye and Syria

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) Adviser to Ex-Prime Minister of AJK, Hameed Shaheen Alvi has appealed to the people of Pakistan and of OIC countries to offer Fateha prayer in mosques on February 10, for those martyred in the devastating earthquake at Turkiye and Syria.

"It becomes our religious obligation to offer Fateha prayer for the martyrs and early recovery of the injured," he added.

"Affluent countries and communities should rush material aid and medics to the affected regions," Alvi stressed.

According to Reports, the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria on February 6 has claimed over 7,800 lives and destroyed thousands of homes, shopping malls, and buildings.

It may be noted that Turkiye was the first country that had rushed to help the October 2005 quake-hit regions of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Journalists for Future Forum in their meeting here offered Fateha for the earthquake martyrs and affectees in the affected zones.

