Advocate Devinder Singh Strongly Condemned Issuance Of Domiciles To Non-Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 02:37 PM

Advocate Devinder Singh strongly condemned issuance of domiciles to non-Kashmiris

APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, has said that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute, which needs to be resolved in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, has said that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute, which needs to be resolved in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Devinder Singh Behl in a statement issued in Jammu strongly condemned the issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris on fast-track saying that India under a well-thought out plan was engaged in changing the demography in Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC leader urged the international community to prevent India from using nefarious tactics to upset the existing demographic composition in the territory.

He deplored that Indian forces were wreaking havoc on unarmed Kashmiris while a large number of Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in jails are under grave threat due to the widespread corona pandemic in India.

Devinder Singh called upon the international community and human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release the detainees saying that India was deliberately endangering their lives by prolonging their detention.

The APHC leader said that peace in South Asia is in peril due to the lingering Kashmir dispute whose solution could not be found due to intransigence of India over the past seven decades. He hailed Pakistan for its sincerity in settlement of the dispute as per UN resolutions.

