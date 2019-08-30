Afghan refugees also shows solidarity with Kashmiri people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Thousands of Afghan refugees took out a huge rally at Kashmir Avenue here in the federal capital on Friday to exhibit their support for Kashmir cause

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Thousands of Afghan refugees took out a huge rally at Kashmir Avenue here in the Federal capital on Friday to exhibit their support for Kashmir cause.Supporting the call given by Prime Minister Imran Khan to observe Kashmir Hour, the Afghans carrying Afghan, Pakistani and Azad Kashmir flags made human chain to mark their support for Kashmiri freedom loving people.Addressing the Afghan refugees, Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi said that while Afghan peace was being achieved, the world needed to shift its focus on resolution of Kashmir issue which was mandatory for world peace.He said that the regional peace faces threats from the expansionist designs of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was pushing Hindutva agenda."Driven by Hindutva agenda, Modi wants to annex all South Asian states to create a greater Hindu state.

He started this campaign by annexing Indian Occupied Kashmir on gunpoint. If the world doesn't act now, he would get encouraged and would move to next destinations jeopardizing the regional and world peace," the minister said.He said over the past few days, 10,000 Kashmiri daughters have been raped by Indian army."The world needs to take cognizance of the massive human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

We don't want war with India but the fascist regime in India is hell bent to impose war on Pakistan," he said.Afridi said that Modi must know that if this war erupts, this may be a nuclear war."The world needs not to act now and tell Modi to free Kashmir.

If the United Nations fails to act now like League of Nations did fail, the world would have to face another world war," he said.Earlier, Afridi while addressing the passing out parade of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) here at Police Lines said that it is a big day for Pakistan as 107 trainees passed out to join the force."Saving humanity from menace of drugs is a sacred cause and you have a huge role to play on making Pakistan a drug free country.

You have to make example who are involved in drug business. I salute DG ANF and his team who has made Pakistan proud among comity of nations," he said.

Afridi said that the UNODC tells the world that Pakistan is leading war on drugs."Despite being a neighbour to a country producing 85 percent of world drugs, Pakistan is poppy free nation since 2001.

Pakistan has most seizures of drugs in across the world.No one is above the law in Pakistan and ANF prosecution rate is 97 percent. ANF professional commitment is so profound that Pakistan has sealed its airports, land and sea routes for drugs in unison with all law enforcement agencies," he added.Minister said that synthetic drugs is haunting our youth and we are launching crackdowns on the supply chains and nobody would be spared and those involved would be made an example."We are also acquiring state of the art equipment for ANF to ensure the country drug free.

We are working on bringing in stringent laws and would also equip with latest tools.We are making a database about drug peddlers and we have developed it indigenous resources".He said that today the responsibility of teachers and parents due to drugs menace."We are engaging universities schools and colleges for making our youth free from drugs and parents have to play a key role in monitoring their kids.

Parents must spend time with their kids and monitor them too. We are also installing gadgets of surveillance and monitoring systems to help save our youth from drugs," he added.Shehryar Afridi said that we have to make our youth global responsible humans.

We also encourage people to provide information to relevant authorities about drug peddlers and their identity would be kept a secret, he added."ANF is doing wonders at all level. According to UNODC Pakistan has highest number of drugs seizures.

Pakistan is itself a victim due to drugs coming from Afghanistan. It's our collective responsibility and the world has to play its role in this fight against drugs.We are already fighting the biggest fight war on land against terrorism and drugs.

Now the world needs to do more. You need to help Pakistan win this war. The time has arrived that the world acknowledges Pakistan's contributions for the humanity. We need rehabilitation centers and equipment," he concluded