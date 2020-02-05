UrduPoint.com
AFI Students Take Out Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:34 PM

Indian rulers are following the Hitlor's path and violated not only the constitution of their country but also the international rules by imposing un-democratic and un-constitutional orders in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and in India

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Indian rulers are following the Hitlor's path and violated not only the constitution of their country but also the international rules by imposing un-democratic and un-constitutional orders in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and in India.

These views were expressed by hundreds of orphan students of Anjuman Faiz ul islam (AFI) who took out a rally on Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Road (Murree Road) Rawalpindi on Wednesday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

They also expressed solidarity with Indian citizens who are protesting against India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). They formed a human chain and raised slogan in favour of suppressed Kashmiri brethren who are deprived of all their rights by Indian rulers.

Waving National and Azad Kashmir flags, the protestors chanted slogans seeking world attention towards miseries being faced by bottled up people of the valley.

President of AFI, Mohammad Siddique Akbar Mian, Senior Vice President Dr Riaz Ahmed, General Secretary Raja Fateh Khan and other office bearers were also present on the occasion.

Following the rally, in his address to a special ceremony held in Mian Hayyat Bakhsh Hall of AFI, the president of AFI Mohammad Siddique Akbar Mian highlighted the dire human rights situation in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, it has been over six months, Indian army has imprisoned eight million Kashmiri men, women and children in their homes but the international community did not turn up to force India to stop its wrong doings.

"Pakistani people will always stand beside the suppressed Kashmiri people and support their struggle of self-determination", he maintained.

Dr Riaz Ahmed said, several rights groups including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have repeatedly called on India to lift restrictions to ease inhabitants of the valley but all these voices dropped on deaf ears.

"From 1954 until August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed special status under the Indian Constitution but onwards from 5th August 2019, the present Indian rulers following the footsteps of RSS adhered to the ideology of Hitler pushed eight million inhabitants of the valley into a closed street", he said adding, this can, he said, born an un-wanted and more aggravated situation for the whole world.

He also told the students about character of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Jinnah and advised the students to fully concentrate on their studies.

