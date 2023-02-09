Afzal Guru remembered on 10th martyrdom anniversary

The 10th martyrdom anniversary of illustrious young Kashmir freedom struggle leader Afzal Guru was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday with due solemnity and reverence

The valiant Kashmir freedom struggle leader, Dr. Afzal Guru, had been put to gallows this day nine years ago in 2013 in New Delhi's notorious Tihar Jail in a fake charge of the attack on the Indian Parliament � mere for his "offence'' of raising voice for the grant of Kashmiris legitimate right of self-determination through freedom of the homeland from long Indian shackles.

Special ceremonies to pay rich tributes to the eminent hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle were held in various AJK district headquarters including the state's metropolis.

The speakers paid rich tributes to shaheed Kashmiri freedom fighter.

While paying rich tributes to shaheed Afzal Guru and Maqbool Butt, the speaker said the martyrdom of these individuals could not be seen in isolation as of today these martyrs impart hope to the freedom fighters.

Chairman Central Publicity Wing of Jammu Kashmir Plebiscite Front Azeem Dutt Advocate termed the hangings of Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Dr. Muhammad Afzal Guru as judicial murders and said that India did not fulfill legal requirements while executing the two great heroes of the Kashmir freedom struggle.

Dutt said with all that brutality and cruelty India could not kill the freedom sentiment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir but had strengthened the resolve and commitment of the Kashmiris towards their indigenous struggle for liberation of the motherland from long Indian illegal and forced occupation.