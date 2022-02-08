UrduPoint.com

Afzal Guru's Execution A Ruthless Murder Of Justice: APHC Leaders

February 08, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Tuesday paid tribute to Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru who was secretly hanged to death by India in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on February 9, 2013.

In a joint statement received here on Tuesday, APHC leaders Ch Shaheen Iqbal, Hakeem Abdul Rashid, Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Irshad Ahmed Malik, Ghulam Nabi War, and Ch Muzamil advocate said that the hanging of Guru was a ruthless murder of justice.

The execution of Afzal Guru, they said, reinforced the point that there was no justice for Kashmiris in the Indian courts; instead dispensing justice these courts have become a tool in the hands of the government.

Terming it as the murder of justice the Hurriyat leaders said that the Indian courts have violated the fundamentals of the justice system by denying Guru the right to fair trial.

"It is unfortunate that despite the passage of several years the Guru family still awaits the return of mortal remains of Shaheed Guru who remains buried in the premises of the Tihar jail in New Delhi", the Kashmiri leaders said while describing it as a basic violation of human rights.

They urged the international human rights watchdogs to influence the government of India to return the mortal remains of Guru to his family in Kashmir.

Reiterating Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing liberation struggle to its logical end they said that the people of Kashmir will follow in the footprints of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of their motherland and a better future for the coming generations.

