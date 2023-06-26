Ahead of Eid, markets across AJK abuz with shoppers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) : As the countdown to Eid ul Adha is close to its conclusion, markets across Azad Jammu Kashmir, including the thickly-populated lake-side Mirpur district, wore a festive look these days as people came out in large numbers at the last leg of their Eid shopping.

Residents use to throng the markets in major cities including the State's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Palandri, and Bagh to buy sacrificial animals as well as groceries, clothes, shoes and edibles.

The APP AJK correspondent Altaf Hamid Rao reports on Monday from Mirpur, the ancestral city of over a million UK-based Kashmiri expatriates, the business hub Shaheed Chowk, F/1, Naangi and Allama Iqbal Road in the city witnessing a heavy rush of shoppers, leading to traffic chaos on all major routes.

Traffic wardens had a tough time managing the traffic, particularly over the past few days.

At the same time, the local law enforcement authorities are hecticly engaged in maintaining law and order to discourage any eventuality during hectic Eid shopping hours.