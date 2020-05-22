Ahead of Eid, markets across AJK abuzz with shoppers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) : As the countdown to Eid ul Fitr is close to its conclusion, markets across Azad Jammu Kashmir, including the densely-populated Mirpur district, wore a festive look on Friday as people came out in large number at the last leg of their Eid shopping despite the SOPs advised by the authorities to avert threat of the spread of COVID-19 in this ongoing era of the pandemic the world over.

Residents thronged the markets in major cities including the State's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bagh to buy groceries, clothes, shoes and edibles.

Eid-ul-Fitr which marks the end of Holy month of Ramazan is scheduled to be celebrated in AJK on May 24 or 25 , subject to the sighting of Shawaal moon.

APP AJK correspondent reports on Friday from Mirpur, the ancestral city of over a million of UK-based Kashmiri expatriates, the business hub Shaheed Chowk, F/1, Naangi and Allama Iqbal Road in the city witnessed a heavy rush of shoppers, leading to traffic chaos on all major routes. Traffic wardens had a tough time managing the traffic particularly since yesterday.

Meanwhile, Muslims offered night-long prayers at Shab-e-Qadr (night of power) last night which falls on the 27th night of the fasting month. Muslims pray throughout this night as it is considered the holiest supreme night in the last 10 days of Ramadan ul Mubarak.