Ahead Of Modi's All-party Meet, IIOJK Put On High Alert

Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:09 PM

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding an all-party meet with the political leaders of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), a high alert has been issued in the occupied territory

A high alert has been issued in Jammu and Kashmir while the authorities may also suspend the internet services on Thursday, when the meeting will take place, KMS reported.

Political parties like the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, constituents of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), have announced to raise the issue of restoration of the pre-August 5 status of IIOJK and the immediate release of Kashmiri prisoners lodged in various jails in the territory and India.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti went a step further and demanded that Indian government should start the process of talks with Pakistan as well.

PAGD leaders said that if the discussion in the meeting is in the interest of the people of Kashmir, then it will be accepted, otherwise they will directly refuse.

