AI condemns atrocities in Kashmir; urges transparency in Assam as India strips 1.9 million of citizenship

SRINAGAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) As Modi regime in India stripped about two million people, mostly Muslims, of their citizenship in Assam, Amnesty International has called on the Indian government to ensure functioning of Foreigners Tribunals with utmost transparency."It should function in line with the fair trial standards guaranteed under national and international laws", Akar Patel, Head of Amnesty International India, said in a statement here."Several reports have demonstrated how the proceedings before Foreigners Tribunals are arbitrary, while their orders are biased and discriminatory," he said.Patel expressed deep concern over the functioning of the 100 and more Foreigners Tribunals.According to the Amnesty International India, there were instances of Foreigners' Tribunals declaring citizens as irregular foreigners over clerical errors such as minor differences in spellings of Names or age in electoral rolls or slight contradictions between answers given in cross-examinations and what is written in the documents, which it termed "appallingly common".

Patel cited media reports that alleged Assam government was applying "pressure on members to allegedly declare large numbers of people as irregular foreigners."Assam is on the brink of a crisis which would not only lead to a loss of nationality and liberty of a large group of people but also erosion of their basic rights - severely affecting the lives of generations to come," the statement added.The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was out on Saturday, with over 19 lakh applicants who failed to make it to the list staring at an uncertain future.

Those who have been excluded from the NRC have 120 days to appeal against it at Foreigners Tribunals.