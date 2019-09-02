UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AI Condemns Atrocities In Kashmir; Urges Transparency In Assam As India Strips 1.9 Million Of Citizenship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:10 PM

AI condemns atrocities in Kashmir; urges transparency in Assam as India strips 1.9 million of citizenship

As Modi regime in India stripped about two million people, mostly Muslims, of their citizenship in Assam, Amnesty International has called on the Indian government to ensure functioning of Foreigners Tribunals with utmost transparency."

SRINAGAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) As Modi regime in India stripped about two million people, mostly Muslims, of their citizenship in Assam, Amnesty International has called on the Indian government to ensure functioning of Foreigners Tribunals with utmost transparency."It should function in line with the fair trial standards guaranteed under national and international laws", Akar Patel, Head of Amnesty International India, said in a statement here."Several reports have demonstrated how the proceedings before Foreigners Tribunals are arbitrary, while their orders are biased and discriminatory," he said.Patel expressed deep concern over the functioning of the 100 and more Foreigners Tribunals.According to the Amnesty International India, there were instances of Foreigners' Tribunals declaring citizens as irregular foreigners over clerical errors such as minor differences in spellings of Names or age in electoral rolls or slight contradictions between answers given in cross-examinations and what is written in the documents, which it termed "appallingly common".

Patel cited media reports that alleged Assam government was applying "pressure on members to allegedly declare large numbers of people as irregular foreigners."Assam is on the brink of a crisis which would not only lead to a loss of nationality and liberty of a large group of people but also erosion of their basic rights - severely affecting the lives of generations to come," the statement added.The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was out on Saturday, with over 19 lakh applicants who failed to make it to the list staring at an uncertain future.

Those who have been excluded from the NRC have 120 days to appeal against it at Foreigners Tribunals.

Related Topics

India Amnesty International Lead Citizenship Muslim Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Policies should be relaxed of economic stability a ..

27 minutes ago

UAE uses AI to accelerate fight against food waste

31 minutes ago

‘Pakistan Will Continue To Expose Indian Atrocit ..

35 minutes ago

PCB releases Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 schedule

44 minutes ago

Meet Afia Amin, who turned her dream of becoming a ..

55 minutes ago

Kashmir Hour observance attracted global attention ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.