AIOU Mirpur hosts successful educational, career counselling open expo

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Mirpur AJ&K Regional campus hosted a highly anticipated Educational and Career Counselling Open Expo on Tuesday, providing students and professionals with valuable career guidance and insights into academic and vocational opportunities
The event, inaugurated by Brig (R) Prof Dr Muhammad Younus Javed, SI(M), Vice Chancellor of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST), drew hundreds of attendees, including students, academia, parents, lawyers, journalists, poets, and other city elite.
On this occasion, Mr Faisal Shahzad, Regional Director of AIOU, Mirpur, emphasized the significance of career expos in shaping the future of students and professionals. The event proved to be an essential platform for students, job seekers, and professionals, enabling them to explore new academic and career pathways in an ever-evolving job market.
