Air Chief condoles demise of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Thursday expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of senior Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani.

"His life long struggle for the Kashmir cause in the face of brutalities and illegal occupation by Indian forces gave impetus to three generations of Kashmiris in their struggle for right of self determination," the Air Chief said in a PAF news release.

He added that Mr Gilani would always be remembered for his unabated contribution for Kashmir cause and love for Pakistan.

"May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen!" the CAS said.