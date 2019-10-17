AJK AJK Prime Minister discusses Held Kashmir, LoC situation with APHC leaders, announces to observe Black Day on October 27

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday visited All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) office and discussed the latest situation in the bleeding valley of Indian Occupied Kashmir and the Line of Control, which he called the 'Cease Fire Line' (CFL).

Talking to Hurriyat leaders, Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Black Day will be observed across AJK on October 27 to mark extreme protest and indignation against the forced and unlawful landing of the armed Indian troops in the occupied valley this day in 1947. He said that continued curfew and lockdown in the Occupied Kashmir for the last 74 days has turned the valley into a prison and the people are facing unprecedented hardships.

The Prime Minister said since August 5, the Valley witnessed two billion Dollars loss to its economy. He paid rich tributes to the martyrs and people who are determined for their right to self determination and stood against Indian aggression like iron wall.

Raja Farooq Haider said the overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis are playing active role for the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He said Indian extremist government is pursuing RSS ideology and wants to convert Muslim majority into minority. However, it will not succeed in its nefarious designs till life of last Kashmiri. The Prime Minister said India's negative conspiracies will not bow down the Kashmiris to budge an inch from their just struggle-right to self determination.

He said India put Syed Ali Gillani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Asia Andrabi and other leaders behind the bars and even pro Indian Kashmiri leadership was also detained.

Speaking on the occasion, Hurriyat leaders including Convener Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Abdullah Gillani and others expressed full confidence over the leadership of Prime Minister Farooq Haider and congratulated him for handling the Freedom March followed by a protest sit in of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front.-