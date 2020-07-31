AJK all set to celebrate Eid ul Adha on Aug 1st.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir dwelling both sides of the line of control are all set to celebrate Eidul Adha with traditional religious zeal and fervor on August 1st

The day will begin with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir and the liberation of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir.

The Indian Ilegal occupational forces have locked all mosques and other sites of worships to resist Muslim population attending Eid congregations to offer the Eid prayers.

As such People of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, besieged in the curfew-clamped bleeding valley were being deprived of celebrating the santified day, because of the total siege of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state by over 1.50 million othe Indian occupying armed forces in follow up of the August 5, 2919 unilal sinister Indian abortive attempt of revocation of special status of the Internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan state.

Valiant Kashmiri Muslims in the occupied state, are, however, reportedly determined to celebrate Eidul Adha with full religious zeal and fervor despite the exceptional restrictions imposed by the occupational Indian forces, with renewal of the pledge to continue the liberation struggle, a report reaching from across the line of control here Saturday said.

The biggest eid prayer congregation is reportedly scheduled by the Kashmiri Muslims to be held in all circumstances at Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia mosque in Srinagar, the report revealed.

Other big Eid congregations will also be held, despite all restrictions, imposed by the Indian occupational forces, at Eidgahs and Jamia mosques in Baramulla, Kupwara, Islamabad, Pulwama, Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kargil and Leh, the report added.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, special Eid ul Adha prayer congregations will be held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the librated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Haveili, Hattiyan, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, eid gahs and open places.

Later on the 'farzandan-e-Touheed' will sacrifice animals following the Sunnah of the Hazrat Ibrahiem (AS).

AJK government has announced July 31 to Aug 02 three official holidays for celebrating the Eid festival.

Entire detained Kashmiri leadership in the occupied state including the stalwarts of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and several former "chief Ministers" of the disputed state have in their respective Eid messages from behind the bars and house arrests, reiterated that the people of Jammu & Kashmir living both sides of theoC and rest of the world would continue their ongoing struggle for liberation from the Indian clutches in spite of all obstacles, the report added. Ends /