UrduPoint.com

AJK Announces 3-day Mourning Over Demise Of Kashmir Freedom Struggle Supremo Syed Ali Gillani

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 03:58 PM

Expressing deepest sense of grief over the sad demise of elderly front-line leader of the Kashmir Freedom Movement Syed Ali Gillani, AJK government on Thursday announced a 3-day mourning across the territory

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) Expressing deepest sense of grief over the sad demise of elderly front-line leader of the Kashmir Freedom Movement Syed Ali Gillani, AJK government on Thursday announced a 3-day mourning across the territory.

According to an official notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department, national flags of Pakistan and AJK on all prominent private and public sector buildings will remain at half mast during all three days of mourning to mark the grief over the loss of this great asset of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and the Kashmir freedom movement.

Besides three-day mourning, AJK government had, late last night, announced public holiday across the territory on Thursday during which the national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir at all private and government buildings remained at half mast on Thursday.

