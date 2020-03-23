AJK announces lockdown for three weeks to contain spread of COVID 19

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has announced to observe almost complete lockdown from Monday midnight for three weeks, banning the movement of the people and social gathering in the wake of novel coronavirus (COVID 19 ) spread in the country to contain the epidemic

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has announced to observe almost complete lockdown from Monday midnight for three weeks, banning the movement of the people and social gathering in the wake of novel coronavirus (COVID 19 ) spread in the country to contain the epidemic.

Prime Minister of AJK Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan announced this through a video message issued to media on Monday asking the people to reciprocate positively in the interest of their health and follow the guidelines given by experts to overcome the pandemic.

Latter, a notification in this effect was issued by the home department under epidemic act 1958, under which a health emergency had been imposed in the area few days earlier, imposing ban on the movement and gathering of the people for 21 days.

According to the notification all public and private offices and business have been closed expect essential services like health department, law enforcing agencies public administrative offices, medical and grocery stores and fruit and vegetable shops.

All the inter cities and district and intra provincial public and private transport has been banned except goods transportation with one driver only and all the religious and social gatherings have also been banned except limited gathering of funeral.

According to the notification, exceptions for movement has been given to personnel of Health services like Hospitals, laboratories and medical stores, personnel related to law enforcement agencies related to enforcing or implementing the orders of the government and personnel related to essential services.

The notification says, a person in need of medical care with one attendant may move but such a person from outside of AJK will require permission from the concern Assistant commissioner to move into the area.

A person going to buy grocery or medicines could also move within the city and movement for necessary or unavoidable rites like last rites, funeral prayer and burial will be allowed subject to adopting precautions against the spread of disease and safe distance of one meter maintained in the gathering.

The media persons have also been allowed to move with the permission of concern deputy commissioner to perform professional duties while all other movements excluding these exceptions have been strictly banned. However, there shall be no curfew as explained in the notification and speech of the Prime Minister.