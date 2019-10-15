AJK announces to establish separate wing to execute reconstruction and rehabilitation of quake-hit Mirpur

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday announced to establish a separate institution for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the earthquake-stricken damaged infrastructure in the recent catastrophe-hit Mirpur

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday announced to establish a separate institution for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the earthquake-stricken damaged infrastructure in the recent catastrophe-hit Mirpur

Talking to a group of journalists in the state's metropolis on Tuesday, he said the government has diverted its available resources for the assistance of earthquake victims.

He said reconstruction work will be completed as early as possible while streets and link roads of Mirpur city would also be paved.

He said gas facility would be also be extended to all sectors of Mirpur.

Raja Farooq Haider revealed that reputed Chinese Construction Company was being engaged to complete remaining work of the under-construction Rathua-Harryam Bridge in Mirpur.

"Practical steps also being taken to address the issue of water and electricity in the quake hit areas of the Mirpur division", Haider added.

The prime minister assured that all out efforts would be made to rehabilitate the quake affectees properly.