AJK Apex Committee Suggests Measures To Ensure Implementation Of Revised NAP In State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 11:19 PM

The eleventh meeting of the Apex Committee of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was held in the state metropolis on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq in the chair

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The eleventh meeting of the Apex Committee of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was held in the state metropolis on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq in the chair.

He suggested measures to ensure full implementation of the revised National Action Plan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

The meeting reviewed the progress regarding the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous Apex Committee meeting. It was attended by senior minister Col. Waqar Ahmed Noor, General Officer Commanding 12 Division, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, representatives of security institutions, secretaries, divisional commissioners, DIG Police, DIG Special Branch, Special Secretary Interior, and others.

On the occasion, the chief secretary gave a detailed briefing about the security situation in the state.

The Apex Committee expressed satisfaction over the law and order situation in Azad Kashmir. It was also decided that the state administration should keep a close eye on the elements responsible for spreading communal hatred. Effective monitoring of social media was suggested in order to stop the propaganda of anti-social elements.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said the state's survival and its security were his government's top priorities.

It was incumbent upon all the institutions to work together to make the state a cradle of peace, he added.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure the implementation of cybercrime laws to deal with the challenges of social media and cybercrime.

The state, he stated, would take action against those who violate social media and cybercrime laws.

The PM directed the law secretary to suggest necessary amendments to the current social media and cybercrime laws to make them more effective. "The government shall legislate or make amendments to an existing law whenever deemed necessary,"  he added.

The prime minister directed the Secretary of Religious Affairs to organize seminars in madrassas to spread the message of unity with the nation of Pakistan and extend their scope from the district level to the tehsil level.

He said that the Prime Minister's Skilled Kashmir program will start after March 15, 2024. The government, he said, has earmarked 1.5 billion rupees for this program. 

He said that under this scheme, youth will be taught essential skills so that they can get employment, while on the other hand, youth will be given interest-free loans to start their businesses.

