AJK Assembly Approves Amendments In CrPC To Register Blasphemy Cases

Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:29 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly (LA) on Thursday approved an amendment in Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) regarding registration of blasphemy to enable law enforcing agency to constitute a fact finding committee before registration of case on any complaint

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly (LA) on Thursday approved an amendment in Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) regarding registration of blasphemy to enable law enforcing agency to constitute a fact finding committee before registration of case on any complaint.

The assembly that met under the chairmanship of Speaker Shah Ghulam Qader also passed legislation bills besides holding debates on latest situation of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Minister Law and Parliamentary affairs Farooq Ahmad Tahir moved the bill "The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act 2019" with the report of the select committee of house that was unanimously adopted by the House.

He told the House that under the amended law, procedure for registration of a blasphemy cases on any complaint has been changed. "Under the Law, a fact finding committee comprising Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) and District Mufti would conduct inquiry of such complaint and the case shall only be registered after its recommendations.

He said that if the committee recommends the case registration, investigation into the case shall be conducted by Superintendent of Police (SP).

The House also accorded approval to amendment of local government act that would enable AJK Election Commission to conduct elections of local bodies that were been earlier conducted by the Commissioner Local Governments.

