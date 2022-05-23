AJK Assembly condemns conviction of Yaseen Malik

Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly (AJK-LA) on Monday condemning conviction of Kashmiri leader Yaseen Malik, demanded the United Nation and international community to take a cognizance of what it called a judicial murder attempt of a liberation leader under black laws

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly (AJK-LA) on Monday condemning conviction of Kashmiri leader Yaseen Malik, demanded the United Nation and international community to take a cognizance of what it called a judicial murder attempt of a liberation leader under black laws.

The legislative Assembly unanimously adopted two same like resolutions moved by opposition leader Ch. Latif Akbar of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and others terming the conviction as an attempt of judicial murder by India.

The resolution while paying tribute of freedom leader Yaseen Malik said India had illegally occupied the Jammu and Kashmir and struggle against the occupation was legitimate under the international law and norms which the occupier was trying to suppress through draconian laws.

Therefore, the resolution demanded the United Nations and international community to take a cognizance of the Indian nefarious designs to suppress the voice of liberation by subjugating the people and leadership of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The resolution further said that India after unilateral withdrawal of special status of IIOJK had taken different initiatives to alter the demography of the state and recently had tried to limit the representation of Muslim population through delimitation on false grounds.

The resolution pointing out the grass human rights violations in IIOJK demanded the international human rights organization to send their mission in the occupied valley to independently assess the situation and take appropriate measures to stop HR abuses by the occupier.