AJK Assembly rejects Indian legislation on Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir AJK ) legislative Assembly Wednesday unanimously rejected the Indian move to divide and abolish the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by revoking article 370 of its constitution through a presidential order and renewed its commitment to fight Indian rule in the state.

The Assembly met here with speaker Shah Ghulam Qader in chair to discuss the situation arising out after the India's surprising act and adopted different resolutions calling upon the United Nations and most influential capitals of the world to intervene in the matter for saving the bloodshed in the Valley particularly.

The house observe that none of the Kashmir will accept this undemocratic and unlawful act by the Indian government in a bit to change the demography of the former princely so as to consolidate its forcible occupation on the land and feared worst type of genocides after a severe reaction of the move will erupt in the valley.

The house demanded the United Nations to send a fact finding mission in Indian occupied Kashmir to analyse the situation on ground as all the means of communication including Media, internet, Telephone and other have been closed and no news was coming out from there.

The house suggested the government of Pakistan to immediately take the issue in Security Council of the United Nations and other forums to avoid a catastrophe in the region in consequence of the Indian act.

The resolutions were moved by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, former Prime Minister and Muslim Conference head Sardar Attique Ahmad Khan, Leader of opposition Ch. Yaseen and Jammat-e-Islami head Abdul Rasheed Turabi.

Meanwhile, protest rallies and demonstrations against Indian act were continued on third consecutive day in different cities and towns of Azad Kashmir by political parties, traders and other organization showing anger against the blatant act of Indian government.