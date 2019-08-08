AJK Assembly rejects Indian move annulling autonomous status of IOK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative Assembly Thursday unanimously rejected the Indian move to eliminate special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) by revoking article 370 of its constitution through a presidential order and reaffirm to resist Indian rule in the state

The special session presided over by Speaker Shah Ghulam Qader discussed the situation arising out after the India's surprising act and adopted a joint resolution moved by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider calling upon the United Nations and most influential capitals of the world to intervene in the matter for saving the bloodshed in the Valley particularly.

The house observe that none of the Kashmiri will accept this undemocratic and unlawful act by the Indian government in a bit to change the demographic composition of the former princely state so as to consolidate its forcible occupation on the land and feared worst type of genocides after a severe reaction of the move will erupt in the valley.

The house demanded the United Nations to send a fact finding mission in Indian Occupied Kashmir to analyze the situation on ground as all the means of communication including media, internet, telephone and other have been suspended and no news was coming out from there.

The house suggested the government of Pakistan to immediately take the issue in Security Council of the United Nations and other forums to avoid a catastrophe in the region in consequence of the Indian act.

Different resolutions were moved by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, former Prime Minister and Muslim Conference head Sardar Attique Ahmad Khan, Leader of opposition Ch. Yaseen and Jammat-e-Islami head Abdul Rasheed Turabi but the house passed a joint draft moved by Haider.

Meanwhile, protest rallies and demonstrations against Indian act were continued on 4th consecutive day in different cities and towns of Azad Kashmir by political parties, traders and other organization showing anger against the blatant act of Indian government.

Students of University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) staged a protest rally from Burhan Wani chouk to UN military observer's office to condemn the Indian move and express solidarity with the struggling people of (IOK).

Later in evening Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Saraj Ul Haq led a rally at upper Ada in the heart of the city to express solidarity with the people of IOK.

Haq condemned Indian move saying it was a blatant violation of UN chatter, International law and even its own constitution and called upon the world community to take a serious cognizance of the issue.

He said the people of Pakistan will go to any extend for the freedom struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and would never let any government to compromise on the issue.