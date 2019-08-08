UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Assembly Rejects Indian Move Annulling Autonomous Status Of IOK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:19 PM

AJK Assembly rejects Indian move annulling autonomous status of IOK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative Assembly Thursday unanimously rejected the Indian move to eliminate special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) by revoking article 370 of its constitution through a presidential order and reaffirm to resist Indian rule in the state

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative Assembly Thursday unanimously rejected the Indian move to eliminate special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) by revoking article 370 of its constitution through a presidential order and reaffirm to resist Indian rule in the state.

The special session presided over by Speaker Shah Ghulam Qader discussed the situation arising out after the India's surprising act and adopted a joint resolution moved by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider calling upon the United Nations and most influential capitals of the world to intervene in the matter for saving the bloodshed in the Valley particularly.

The house observe that none of the Kashmiri will accept this undemocratic and unlawful act by the Indian government in a bit to change the demographic composition of the former princely state so as to consolidate its forcible occupation on the land and feared worst type of genocides after a severe reaction of the move will erupt in the valley.

The house demanded the United Nations to send a fact finding mission in Indian Occupied Kashmir to analyze the situation on ground as all the means of communication including media, internet, telephone and other have been suspended and no news was coming out from there.

The house suggested the government of Pakistan to immediately take the issue in Security Council of the United Nations and other forums to avoid a catastrophe in the region in consequence of the Indian act.

Different resolutions were moved by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, former Prime Minister and Muslim Conference head Sardar Attique Ahmad Khan, Leader of opposition Ch. Yaseen and Jammat-e-Islami head Abdul Rasheed Turabi but the house passed a joint draft moved by Haider.

Meanwhile, protest rallies and demonstrations against Indian act were continued on 4th consecutive day in different cities and towns of Azad Kashmir by political parties, traders and other organization showing anger against the blatant act of Indian government.

Students of University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) staged a protest rally from Burhan Wani chouk to UN military observer's office to condemn the Indian move and express solidarity with the struggling people of (IOK).

Later in evening Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Saraj Ul Haq led a rally at upper Ada in the heart of the city to express solidarity with the people of IOK.

Haq condemned Indian move saying it was a blatant violation of UN chatter, International law and even its own constitution and called upon the world community to take a serious cognizance of the issue.

He said the people of Pakistan will go to any extend for the freedom struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and would never let any government to compromise on the issue.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Resolution Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Protest Internet World United Nations Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US$859 bn oil, gas and petrochemical projects unde ..

1 hour ago

RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment oppor ..

1 hour ago

Colombia to stage most ambitious international pro ..

2 hours ago

India mulls opening fuel marketing to foreign inve ..

2 hours ago

AJK Legislative Assembly rejects revocation of spe ..

2 minutes ago

FNC Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee confirms selection ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.